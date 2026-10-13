Keralam asks Centre to remove Sabarimala Pampa Nilakkal from ESA
India
Keralam has asked the central government to remove Sabarimala and nearby spots like Pampa and the Nilakkal parking ground from the ecologically sensitive area (ESA) list.
The map prepared by the State, included in the recommendations formally submitted on September 24, keeps these key pilgrimage locations out of ESA limits, though important access roads like Swami Ayyappan Road are still included.
Keralam proposes ESA area of 8,590.69
This move is part of Keralam's push to shrink its total ESA area, from about 9,993.7 square kilometers to 8,590.69 square kilometers, while still protecting wildlife zones like the Periyar Tiger Reserve around Sabarimala.