Monsoon Session: 5 new bills to be introduced in Parliament
What's the story
The central government has announced its legislative agenda for the Monsoon Session of Parliament, starting Monday. The session will see the introduction of five new bills and consideration of two pending pieces of legislation. Among the proposed laws are income tax reforms and an increase in the number of Supreme Court judges. The Registration of Births and Deaths Bill is also among these new proposals.
New proposals
Proposed legislation to replace ordinances
The government will introduce the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026. These bills seek to replace existing ordinances.
Other proposed legislation includes the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill.
Pending legislation
Government to consider 2 pending legislations
In addition to the new bills, the government will also consider two pending pieces of legislation.
These include the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026.
The second is the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025. This bill was introduced on December 15, 2025, and has since been referred to a Joint Committee for further scrutiny.
Upcoming session
Opposition likely to raise several issues during session
The Monsoon Session, which will be held from July 20 to August 13, is likely to see heated debates between the government and opposition parties.
Opposition leaders in both Houses are expected to meet on the first day of the session to finalize a joint strategy on legislative issues.
The government has called an all-party meeting on July 19 to brief political parties about its legislative agenda for this session.
Opposition agenda
NEET-UG paper leak, comments on Operation Sindoor casualties
The opposition is expected to raise several issues during the session, including the NEET-UG paper leak and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's comments on "Operation Sindoor" casualties.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said his party will oppose certain proposed amendments.
Separately, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has invited rebel Trinamool Congress MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar to attend an all-party meeting ahead of the session.