Monsoon Session: 5 new bills to be introduced in Parliament

In addition to the new bills, the government will also consider two pending pieces of legislation.

These include the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026.

The second is the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025. This bill was introduced on December 15, 2025, and has since been referred to a Joint Committee for further scrutiny.