Kolkata Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede leaves 19 dead, police probe
India
A stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on October 17 left 19 people dead, sparking a police investigation.
Many visitors said unclear announcements and poor crowd control, especially with most police focused on the VIP entrance, led to chaos during rush hours.
Police check CCTV, helpline 18003455678 launched
Police are checking CCTV footage and questioning organizers and security staff to figure out what went wrong.
Locals have called out the slow response in helping the injured.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the hospital, reminding everyone how important safety rules are at big events.
The West Bengal government has also set up a toll-free helpline (18003455678) for people seeking information about those affected by the tragedy.