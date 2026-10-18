Kolkata Chorbagan pandal stampede kills 19, mostly women and children
India
A tragic stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan pandal during Durga Puja on Saturday evening took the lives of 19 people, with most victims being women and children.
The youngest were just 13 and 14 years old.
Eyewitnesses say confusion and poor crowd management led to the chaos.
Suvendu Adhikari vows probe and compensation
Victims came from several districts such as North 24 Parganas and Howrah, leaving many families heartbroken as they gathered for postmortems.
Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee offered condolences in person.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has promised an independent investigation and compensation for affected families, while also stressing better crowd safety at future events.