Kolkata Chore Bagan Durga Puja stampede kills 19, injures several
A tragic stampede at the Chore Bagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata left 19 people dead and several injured on Saturday night.
Rain pushed huge crowds into narrow passageways around 7:30pm and the cramped entry and exit gates made things worse.
Panic set in after an announcement warned of a possible structural collapse, leading to chaos as people tried to escape.
Judge led SIT probes, 7 arrested
Seven people have been arrested, and a Special Investigation Team led by a sitting Calcutta High Court judge is now looking into what went wrong.
Just days before, an Instagram video had called out the pandal's narrow passages as risky.
Many visitors say police presence was lacking where it mattered most, with officers mainly at the VIP entrance.
The incident has raised big questions about crowd safety at one of Kolkata's oldest Durga Puja spots.