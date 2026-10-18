Kolkata Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal collapse kills 19, injures 24
India
A devastating stampede at Kolkata's Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal on Saturday night took 19 lives and left 24 people injured.
The chaos broke out when the pandal collapsed during rain, causing panic and a sudden crowd surge.
Police have already detained 12 people, including some of the event organizers.
Suvendu Adhikari forms SIT to probe
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate what went wrong.
The SIT comprises members from STF, CID, and other departments and will be overseen by a Calcutta High Court judge.
Authorities are also checking CCTV footage to figure out if there was any mismanagement, and Adhikari has promised strict action against anyone found responsible.