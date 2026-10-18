Kolkata Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal stampede kills at least 19
India
A tragic stampede at Kolkata's Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal on Saturday left at least 19 people dead and many hurt after panic spread through a tightly packed crowd.
The chaos started when people began falling, setting off a chain reaction.
It's a harsh reminder of why smart crowd management is so important at big gatherings.
Dirk Helbing describes 'black hole effect'
The "black hole effect," described by crowd dynamics expert Dirk Helbing, happens when pressure in dense crowds makes people trip and fall, causing others to tumble too, kind of like dominoes.
Studies suggest that keeping an eye on crowd size and behavior can help prevent these disasters in the future.