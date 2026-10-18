Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede kills 19, 7 arrested
India
A tragic stampede at Kolkata's Chor Bagan Durga Puja pandal on Saturday left 19 people dead.
Panic broke out after a warning about the pandal possibly collapsing and slippery, rain-soaked ground made things worse.
Seven people, most of them members of the organizing committee, have been arrested as authorities look into what went wrong.
Kolkata police file FIR, SIT formed
Police are reviewing CCTV footage and have filed an FIR to get the full picture.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has set up a Special Investigation Team, led by a Calcutta High Court judge, to check for safety lapses.
Suvendu Adhikari says legal action will follow if anyone is found responsible, highlighting just how crucial crowd safety is at big public events like this.