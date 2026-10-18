Kolkata pandal stampede kills 9, injures over 100 amid rain
India
A tragic stampede at a crowded Kolkata pandal on Thursday left nine people dead and more than 100 injured.
The chaos broke out as people rushed to escape heavy rain, with many saying there were not enough police or organizers around, so local residents jumped in to help.
Officials downplay junior doctors' resource claims
Several of the injured were brought to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in cabs and ambulances, and several were referred to a private hospital on EM Bypass.
junior doctors raised concerns about limited resources, but officials downplayed these claims.
This incident is now sparking serious conversations about crowd safety and emergency preparedness in the city.