Kolkata stampede kills 19 injures 25, Suvendu Adhikari forms panel
After a heartbreaking stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal left at least 19 people dead and 25 injured, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has formed a high-level committee to review how safe these festive venues really are.
The main goal: make sure crowd control and structural safety get top priority during the remaining Puja days.
Panel to inspect pandals for safety
Led by Principal Secretary of Disaster Management Rajesh Sinha, Director General of Fire Services Anuj Sharma, and Additional Director General of Police Javed Shamim, the panel will check major pandals for safe exits, proper lighting, and solid crowd management.
The government is also offering ₹25 lakh and a Group D government job to the family of each deceased.
With big crowds expected for Ashtami and Navami, officials are urging organizers to follow strict safety rules, because keeping everyone safe matters way more than flashy decorations.