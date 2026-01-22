Korean woman alleges sexual harassment during immigration-clearance at Bengaluru airport
What's the story
A 32-year-old South Korean businesswoman has accused a ground staff member of sexual harassment at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The incident occurred on January 19 when she was clearing immigration for an international flight. The accused, Mohammed Affan Ahmed, allegedly stopped her for additional verification, citing issues with her check-in baggage and ticket.
Incident details
Accused allegedly took woman to men's washroom for inspection
According to the woman's complaint, Ahmed took her to the men's washroom under the pretext of further inspection. She alleged that during this time, she was subjected to an invasive physical search without her consent. The complainant alleged that Ahmed inappropriately touched her during this process, causing severe discomfort and humiliation.
Report and arrest
Woman reports incident to airport authorities
Despite objecting to the manner of inspection, Ahmed allegedly continued the search and left her with a "thank you." The complainant alleged that these actions amounted to sexual harassment and violated her dignity. After the incident, she reported it to airport authorities, seeking legal action against Ahmed. Based on her complaint, Airport Police have registered a case of sexual harassment against Ahmed.
Investigation progress
CCTV footage corroborates woman's account
Airport officials said Ahmed had no authority to physically examine passengers. In the event of suspicion, he was required to notify immigration or CISF authorities and ensure that frisking was done by authorized female personnel. According to police, CCTV footage from the airport corroborated the woman's account of events. Following this evidence, he was arrested on January 20.