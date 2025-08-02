Kulgam encounter: One terrorist killed, operation underway

Operation Akhal follows the recently launched Operation Mahadev

Operation Akhal is part of a recent wave of counter-terror efforts across Jammu and Kashmir.

Just days earlier, Operation Mahadev led to three terrorists being killed after the deadly April Pahalgam attack.

Around the same time as the Kulgam clash, two more militants trying to cross from Pakistan were stopped near Poonch.

The Army says they're still working to clear out any remaining threats in Kulgam and nearby areas.