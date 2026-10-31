Kundan Kumar arrested in Samastipur for forcibly applying vermilion
India
In Bihar's Samastipur district, a 25-year-old man named Kundan Kumar was arrested after a video surfaced showing him forcibly applying vermilion to a married woman's forehead in a field.
The incident, which happened in front of bystanders, some trying to step in, others just filming, was going viral on social media and led the 38-year-old woman to file a police complaint.
Police book 5 under BNS Act
Police have booked five people under the BNS Act, including Kumar, who was caught during a raid on Friday.
The video also shows Kumar and another man trying to force the woman onto a motorcycle as she tried to escape.
While four accused are still at large, the case has been registered against five named accused. The investigation is ongoing.