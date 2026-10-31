Kuni Kui and Namsi Birua killed in West Singhbhum dispute
A land dispute in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district took a tragic turn when a 68-year-old woman, Kuni Kui, and her 27-year-old daughter, Namsi Birua, were killed, allegedly by a group that included Kui's own son from her first marriage.
The suspects tried to cover up the crime by burning the bodies and hiding them in a cave.
Police started digging into their disappearance on October 27, which quickly led to seven arrests.
Burned remains recovered, 7 arrested
The trouble began back in June over arguments about where one field ended and another began.
Things escalated gradually, with family members and some local youths allegedly plotting to grab the land for themselves.
Investigators say even Tribhuvan Birua, Kuni Kui's son from her first marriage, was involved.
Burned remains have now been recovered from the cave, and while seven people are in custody, police are still searching for six others who are on the run.