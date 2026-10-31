Kuni Kui and Namsi Birua killed in West Singhbhum dispute

A land dispute in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district took a tragic turn when a 68-year-old woman, Kuni Kui, and her 27-year-old daughter, Namsi Birua, were killed, allegedly by a group that included Kui's own son from her first marriage.

The suspects tried to cover up the crime by burning the bodies and hiding them in a cave.

Police started digging into their disappearance on October 27, which quickly led to seven arrests.