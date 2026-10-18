Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra seeks Article 371 amendment
Ladakh's Chief Secretary, Ashish Kundra, is pushing for changes to Article 371 of the constitution so the region can get its own set of protections.
This comes after talks with the central government that didn't really go anywhere, and local leaders felt their concerns weren't being addressed.
Kundra says a Ladakh-specific rule (like what some other states have) could help protect local interests.
Ladakhi leaders reject Home Ministry draft
Earlier, the Home Ministry shared a 32-page draft with Ladakhi leaders, but it was quickly turned down.
The big sticking points now are about how much power a future elected legislature would actually have and who gets to write key official reports.
Leaders like MP Haji Haneefa Jan and activist Sonam Wangchuk are part of these talks.
Kundra believes patience and trust on all sides will be key to finally reaching an agreement everyone can live with.