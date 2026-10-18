Ladakh impasse over constitutional safeguards with Center exploring options

After Ladakhi leaders turned down the Center's latest proposal, the government says it still wants to keep the conversation going.

Local representatives are pushing for strong constitutional safeguards, similar to what Jammu and Kashmir had with Article 370, while the Center is now looking at options like Article 371 protections and an elected body for Ladakh.

The main sticking points? Who gets real power in this new body, and whether central laws should automatically apply in Ladakh.