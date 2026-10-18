Ladakh impasse over constitutional safeguards with Center exploring options
After Ladakhi leaders turned down the Center's latest proposal, the government says it still wants to keep the conversation going.
Local representatives are pushing for strong constitutional safeguards, similar to what Jammu and Kashmir had with Article 370, while the Center is now looking at options like Article 371 protections and an elected body for Ladakh.
The main sticking points? Who gets real power in this new body, and whether central laws should automatically apply in Ladakh.
Ladakh seeks approval for parliamentary laws
Ladakhi leaders want any law passed by Parliament on certain subjects to need local approval before it kicks in.
Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra pointed out that the Sixth Schedule (which works for some northeastern tribal areas) isn't really a perfect fit for Ladakh, saying, "The 6th Schedule has a different geographical, historical and cultural context, and its relevance in the case of Ladakh is not particularly significant in the same way."
He emphasized that any changes should come through open discussions so they actually reflect what people in Ladakh want.
More meetings are on the way as both sides try to find common ground.