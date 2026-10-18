Lakshadweep reaches ULLAS full literacy threshold, Administrator Praful Patel announces

Big news from Lakshadweep: it is officially a fully literate Union Territory!

Announced by Administrator Praful Patel on October 11, 2026, this milestone means Lakshadweep has now reached the full-literacy threshold under ULLAS.

The journey started with finding 1,113 adults who could not read or write; after focused teaching under the ULLAS program, all eligible learners cleared the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT).