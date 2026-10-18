Lakshadweep reaches ULLAS full literacy threshold, Administrator Praful Patel announces
Big news from Lakshadweep: it is officially a fully literate Union Territory!
Announced by Administrator Praful Patel on October 11, 2026, this milestone means Lakshadweep has now reached the full-literacy threshold under ULLAS.
The journey started with finding 1,113 adults who could not read or write; after focused teaching under the ULLAS program, all eligible learners cleared the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT).
ULLAS provides 2nd-chance literacy for adults
ULLAS (Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram) is all about giving people aged 15 and older another shot at basic reading, math, and life skills if they missed out on school.
The Ministry of Education called Lakshadweep's achievement a milestone, highlighting how community support made it possible.
With this win, Lakshadweep joins places like Ladakh and Mizoram in showing how education can truly change lives, and India is aiming for full literacy everywhere by 2030.