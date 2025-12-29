Lalit Modi says sorry after joking about being a "fugitive" with Vijay Mallya India Dec 29, 2025

Lalit Modi, ex-IPL boss, landed in hot water after posting a video from Vijay Mallya's 70th birthday party in London.

In the clip, he joked, "We are the two biggest fugitives of India."

The post went viral and sparked backlash online, pushing India's government to restate its focus on extraditing both men.