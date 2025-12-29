Lalit Modi says sorry after joking about being a "fugitive" with Vijay Mallya
Lalit Modi, ex-IPL boss, landed in hot water after posting a video from Vijay Mallya's 70th birthday party in London.
In the clip, he joked, "We are the two biggest fugitives of India."
The post went viral and sparked backlash online, pushing India's government to restate its focus on extraditing both men.
Why did people react so strongly?
Many felt Modi's joke made light of serious legal cases—both he and Mallya face major financial crime allegations back home.
After criticism poured in, Modi said his words were "misconstrued" and offered his "deepest apologies" for any hurt caused.
Quick recap: What are their cases about?
Modi left India in 2010 amid accusations of money laundering tied to IPL finances.
Mallya left India in 2016 after defaulting on massive bank loans (about ₹9,000 crore) and has stayed in the UK since then.
Not their 1st controversy
Modi was suspended by cricket authorities for misconduct back in 2010 and has faced ongoing probes for alleged financial wrongdoing ever since.