Next Article
₹10L reward for info on Tripura student's murder in Dehradun
India
24-year-old Anjel Chakma, an MBA student from Tripura, was killed after he and his brother were attacked by a group of allegedly intoxicated youths in Dehradun on December 9.
The attackers allegedly hurled racial slurs and stabbed Anjel, who later died from his injuries.
Five suspects—including two minors—have been arrested so far.
Where things stand now
Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma has offered a personal ₹10 lakh reward for tips leading to the arrest of the main accused, who is believed to have fled to Nepal.
Uttarakhand police are actively searching for him, with another ₹25,000 reward announced.
The Tripura Tribal Council has given Anjel's family ₹3 lakh for his final rites, while state leaders are urging swift justice as the investigation continues.