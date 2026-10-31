Landslide from Cyclone Arnab leaves 12 missing in Gidipabali village
India
A landslide triggered by Cyclone Arnab's nonstop rain hit Gidipabali village on the border of Ganjam and Kandhamal districts, leaving 12 people missing.
Rescue teams, including 170 personnel from the NDRF, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, and Special Operation Group, jumped into action Friday night and have already traced one missing person.
The search continues as families wait for news.
Southern Odisha faces landslides and floods
This is just one of several landslides and floods caused by the cyclone across southern Odisha.
Survivors are being moved to a relief center near G Udaygiri, while two injured women are getting medical care.
Officials are handing out essentials and working to bring things back to normal as quickly as possible.