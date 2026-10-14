Low pressure trough hints at northeast monsoon for Tamil Nadu
India
Heads up: Tamil Nadu's coast is about to get a mix of rain and sun as a low-pressure trough moves in from the east.
This weather shift is a sign that the northeast monsoon could be starting soon, with the India Meteorological Department saying it's almost time for the southwest monsoon to wrap up.
Chennai and Sri Lanka face showers
Chennai folks should watch for more clouds, easterly winds, and bursts of rain as a cyclonic circulation positioned over the Comorin area.
Sri Lanka is also on alert, expecting heavier showers across several regions thanks to these same weather changes.
So, keep your umbrellas handy!