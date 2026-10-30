Lucknow man Rajesh Shukla labeled goonda for harassment and intimidation

Rajesh Shukla, uncle and co-accused of triple-murder accused Rishabh Shukla, has landed in serious trouble for allegedly harassing and intimidating people in his Lucknow neighborhood.

Already labeled a Goonda under the UP Control of Goondas Act, he was ordered out of the city for three months back in March.

Even before the recent Saadatganj shooting, police had declared a ₹25,000 reward on him.