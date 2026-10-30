Lucknow man Rajesh Shukla labeled goonda for harassment and intimidation
India
Rajesh Shukla, uncle and co-accused of triple-murder accused Rishabh Shukla, has landed in serious trouble for allegedly harassing and intimidating people in his Lucknow neighborhood.
Already labeled a Goonda under the UP Control of Goondas Act, he was ordered out of the city for three months back in March.
Even before the recent Saadatganj shooting, police had declared a ₹25,000 reward on him.
Rajesh Shukla faces 3 criminal cases
Rajesh has faced three criminal cases since 2020, with several residents accusing him of threats and violence, so much so that neighbors were scared to even talk to police about him.
As one officer put it, his actions have made people too afraid to help us.
Meanwhile, his nephew Rishabh was described as a triple-murder accused.