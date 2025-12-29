Madhya Pradesh: 55 tigers dead in 2025, highest since '73

What's really going on?

Out of these deaths, 11 weren't natural—eight tigers died after being electrocuted by illegal fences, and December alone saw six tiger deaths from various causes, including at least one due to electrocution.

Officials say territorial fights are to blame, but experts point to poaching and weak monitoring as bigger issues.

With the state home to almost 800 tigers and leading in tiger deaths for over a decade, calls for urgent action are growing louder.