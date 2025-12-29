Madhya Pradesh: 55 tigers dead in 2025, highest since '73
This year, Madhya Pradesh lost 55 tigers—the highest number since records began in 1973.
That's a noticeable jump from previous years and has sparked serious concern among wildlife lovers.
The latest case was just days ago, with an adult tiger found dead near Hilgan village.
What's really going on?
Out of these deaths, 11 weren't natural—eight tigers died after being electrocuted by illegal fences, and December alone saw six tiger deaths from various causes, including at least one due to electrocution.
Officials say territorial fights are to blame, but experts point to poaching and weak monitoring as bigger issues.
With the state home to almost 800 tigers and leading in tiger deaths for over a decade, calls for urgent action are growing louder.
Why should you care?
If you care about wildlife or just want future generations to see real tigers outside of textbooks, this matters.
It's not just about numbers—it's about protecting one of India's most iconic animals from preventable threats like illegal fencing and poor enforcement.