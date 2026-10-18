Madurai launches ₹30/kg A-grade rice scheme for ration cardholders
Madurai has just kicked off a new scheme where ration cardholders can buy up to 5kg of A-grade fine rice for just ₹30 per kg, starting October 18.
Launched by District Collector Nishanth Krishna at a local co-op store, this move is part of the state's effort to keep grocery costs in check, especially helpful with festival season and extra expenses coming up.
Rice scheme till March 31 2027
The scheme runs until March 31, 2027 (or until further government directives are issued) and covers several cooperative and Amudham outlets across the district, including railway employee stores.
On launch day, Collector Krishna checked the stock himself and encouraged everyone to take advantage: the district administration has urged the public to make full use of the subsidized rice initiative to help manage household grocery budgets.