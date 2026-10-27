Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announces ₹7,500cr relief with ₹5,000 upfront
Maharashtra is stepping in to help its farmers facing a tough drought.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis just announced a ₹7,500 crore relief package, with an upfront payment of ₹5,000 going directly to around 1.5 crore farmers, with banks directed not to deduct any amount from the relief payments.
The move was decided in a Cabinet meeting and aims to get much-needed cash straight into the hands of those hit hardest.
Monsoon shortfall 18% hits Maharashtra talukas
With 305 out of 358 talukas declared drought-affected and an 18% drop in monsoon rains leading to water shortages and crop losses, things have been rough for Maharashtra's farming community.
Fadnavis compared the state's support to Karnataka's smaller package, saying this bigger relief is meant to ease some of the stress and help farmers get through a really challenging season.