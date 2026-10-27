Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announces ₹7,500cr relief with ₹5,000 upfront

Maharashtra is stepping in to help its farmers facing a tough drought.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis just announced a ₹7,500 crore relief package, with an upfront payment of ₹5,000 going directly to around 1.5 crore farmers, with banks directed not to deduct any amount from the relief payments.

The move was decided in a Cabinet meeting and aims to get much-needed cash straight into the hands of those hit hardest.