Maharashtra faces severe water crunch as tankers jump by 86.6%
India
Maharashtra is in the middle of a serious water crunch, with the number of water tankers on the road jumping from 411 to 768 in just one month.
That's an 86.6% spike, as more villages (now up to 635) are struggling to get enough drinking water.
Twenty Maharashtra districts managing with wells
Districts like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Ahilyanagar, Solapur, and Jalna are hit hardest.
state drinking water and sanitation minister Gulabrao Patil pointed out that this kind of tanker demand was not seen during the same period in the previous two years.
The state drinking water and sanitation department provides funds to hire tankers.
Meanwhile, 20 districts are still managing with wells and other sources for now, but officials warn those might not last if things don't improve soon.