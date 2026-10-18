Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe opposes his children joining IAS
India
Maharashtra's FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe made headlines after sharing some unexpected advice for his children: he doesn't want them to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).
Instead, he hopes they'll become leaders or entrepreneurs who can make a difference without being held back by red tape.
Mundhe faced over 25 transfers
Mundhe has built a reputation for fighting corruption and pushing for reforms, but it hasn't been easy: he's faced over 25 transfers in 21 years.
This constant moving meant his son switched schools six times before even reaching fifth grade.
While Mundhe is proud of serving the public, he wants an easier path and more stable life for his kids outside the bureaucracy.