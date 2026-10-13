Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe tells schoolboy vada pav unnecessary
A video of Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe chatting with a schoolboy about food in schools is making the rounds online.
When the boy asked if vada pav could come back, Mundhe replied, "Our life won't stop if we don't eat vada pav. On the contrary, if you eat good nutritious food, you will grow much better," and encouraged eating foods that are rich in nutrients instead of fried snacks.
Maharashtra schools restrict junk food
Mundhe is leading a campaign to ban foods high in fat, sugar, and salt, like vada pav, samosas, and colas, from schools across Maharashtra. Even Chinese street food is under the scanner.
Schools are now offering healthier options like idli and fruits to help fight childhood obesity.
Any school not following these rules could face penalties or even lose their license.