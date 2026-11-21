Maharashtra FDA suspends 38 licenses, seizes goods worth 3.44 cr
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licenses of 38 establishments, including big names like Zepto and Blink Commerce, after finding serious food safety violations in Mumbai's Bhandup West and Wadala.
The crackdown led to products worth ₹3.44 crore being seized, with inspections at spots like the Air India Building and Vidhan Bhavan exposing lots of non-compliance.
Maharashtra FDA seizes 61,009kg unapproved ingredients
During statewide checks, officials came across cockroaches in quinoa packets, raw chicken stored carelessly, and even kitchens set up near garbage bins or toilets.
In total, 61,009kg of unapproved food ingredients were confiscated.
The FDA says this tough action is part of its ongoing push to keep unsafe food off everyone's plate and protect public health across Maharashtra.