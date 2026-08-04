Maharashtra mandates safe balanced food for all schools and canteens
Big change for students: Maharashtra has made it mandatory for all schools (yes, government, private, CBSE, ICSE, you name it) to provide safe and balanced food.
This covers everything from pre-primary to secondary classes, including hostels and canteens.
Maharashtra schools follow NIN nutrition rules
Schools now have to follow National Institute of Nutrition rules, which means more fruits, veggies, whole grains, and dairy.
Junk food like chips, fried snacks, and sugary drinks is banned not just inside the school but even within 50 meters of the campus.
Schools must appoint trained wellness officer
Every school must appoint a trained Health and Wellness Ambassador or nodal officer to keep an eye on things.
There'll be warning signs about unhealthy foods, blocking HFSS advertisements on computers, and regular inspections by food safety officers.
If a school breaks the rules, expect strict penalties! Plus, this is now a must-follow rule for schools wanting board affiliation or renewal.