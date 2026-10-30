Maharashtra suspends 4 FDA officials as 21 probed over tobacco
Maharashtra just suspended four Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials after an investigation into banned tobacco products involving Thane-based M/s High Street Impex LLP and M/s SOEX India Pvt Ltd in Maval taluka, Pune district.
The probe, initiated through FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, also triggered inquiries against 21 others for not following proper procedures.
Narhari Zirwal prioritizes food safety, accountability
The government says it's serious about public health and making sure food safety rules are actually enforced.
Minister Narhari Zirwal explained that these actions show their commitment to keeping people safe: the government would give the highest priority to adherence to the law and administrative accountability while taking action on matters concerning food safety and public health.