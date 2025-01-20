Major gunfight underway between security forces, Maoists at Odisha-Chhattisgarh border
A major gunfight broke out between security forces and Maoists on Monday morning in the Kularighat reserve forest on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.
The operation was a joint effort by the police forces of both states and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
The forest area falls under Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, which borders Odisha's Nuapada district.
Intelligence-led operation
The operation was launched after receiving intelligence inputs regarding suspected Maoists in the area.
An officer of the Odisha Police confirmed that "The exchange of fire was continuing between the security personnel and Maoists."
The Kularighat reserve forest, where the encounter occurred, is a notorious hotbed of Maoist insurgency owing to its remoteness and dense foliage.
More details are awaited.