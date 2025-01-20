What's the story

A major gunfight broke out between security forces and Maoists on Monday morning in the Kularighat reserve forest on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

The operation was a joint effort by the police forces of both states and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The forest area falls under Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, which borders Odisha's Nuapada district.