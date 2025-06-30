Man alleges cockroach found in Andhra Pradesh temple's prasadam 

Page Loader
The devotee filed a complaint with the temple's executive officer

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 30, 2025
10:52 am
A man has alleged that he found a cockroach in the laddoo prasadam at the Srisailam Devasthanam temple in Andhra Pradesh. The devotee, identified as Saraschandra K, shared a video of the alleged incident and filed a complaint with the temple's executive officer, Srinivasa Rao. In his complaint, Saraschandra accused temple staff of negligence in preparing the prasadam.

He visited temple on June 29

"On June 29, I visited the Srisailam Devasthanam and in the laddoo 'prasadam' I found an insect which is a cockroach. The Devasthnam staff is negligent while making 'prasadams.' Kindly take a note and sort out the issue," the letter read, as quoted by NDTV. However, Rao has refuted Saraschandra's claims, assuring that laddoos are prepared under strict cleanliness and hygiene standards.

Alleged video of cockroach in prasadam

Temple staff refute claims

Rao said the preparation is constantly supervised by staff at the center. "The laddoos are and will be made under the constant supervision of staff at the preparation center. There is no possibility of a cockroach being found in it," Rao explained. He also urged devotees not to worry about the prasadam and promised to check CCTV footage to verify if an incident occurred or if misinformation was spread intentionally.

Similar incident last year

This is not the first time such allegations have been made. Last year, devotees at the Tirupati temple claimed to find insects in their prasadam. However, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust dismissed these claims. The Srisailam Devasthanam temple is one of the most visited temples in Andhra Pradesh.