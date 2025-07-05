Next Article

India • Jul 05, 2025 Man coerces wife and mother-in-law into nude rituals

A 30-year-old man from Navi Mumbai allegedly forced his wife and mother-in-law to take part in nude black magic rituals between April and July 2025, saying it would help his brother-in-law get married.

He reportedly took photos of the women during these acts and shared them on WhatsApp with their family members, turning the abuse digital.