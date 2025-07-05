Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Man coerces wife and mother-in-law into nude rituals
A 30-year-old man from Navi Mumbai allegedly forced his wife and mother-in-law to take part in nude black magic rituals between April and July 2025, saying it would help his brother-in-law get married.
He reportedly took photos of the women during these acts and shared them on WhatsApp with their family members, turning the abuse digital.
Case registered under multiple sections
After the wife filed a complaint at Vashi police station, police registered a case for criminal intimidation, insult, cybercrime, and under Maharashtra's Anti-Black Magic Act.
The accused has not been apprehended as police investigate both the ritual abuse and sharing of images online.
The case highlights ongoing concerns about black magic practices and digital harassment.