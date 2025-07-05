Yellow alert issued for Delhi, heavy rainfall expected across India

TL;DR

Stay safe and keep an eye on updates

Besides soggy commutes and canceled plans, the IMD warns of possible flooding and travel disruptions—especially in Himachal Pradesh on July 6 and in the ghat areas of central Maharashtra on July 6 and 7, where extremely heavy rainfall is expected.

If you're near the coast or planning to head out fishing, rough seas are likely through July 9.

Stay safe and keep an eye on updates as the monsoon picks up strength this week.