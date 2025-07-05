Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Yellow alert issued for Delhi, heavy rainfall expected across India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR: the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, July 5, with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning on the way.
Similar wet weather is set for Chhattisgarh, coastal Karnataka, east Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh until July 10.
TL;DR
Stay safe and keep an eye on updates
Besides soggy commutes and canceled plans, the IMD warns of possible flooding and travel disruptions—especially in Himachal Pradesh on July 6 and in the ghat areas of central Maharashtra on July 6 and 7, where extremely heavy rainfall is expected.
If you're near the coast or planning to head out fishing, rough seas are likely through July 9.
Stay safe and keep an eye on updates as the monsoon picks up strength this week.