Mane Rajkumar Pratik dies after falling at IIT-ISM Dhanbad hostel
India
A final-year petroleum engineering student, Mane Rajkumar Pratik, sadly lost his life after falling from the eighth floor of Aquamarine Hostel at IIT-ISM Dhanbad on Saturday morning.
The news has left students and faculty in shock, with many remembering him as a bright and active member of campus life.
Police probe student death, GATE 10
Police are investigating what led to the incident, speaking with students and friends for answers.
Pratik had recently secured an impressive All-India rank 10 in GATE 2026 and was known for his leadership and involvement in extracurricular activities.
His sudden passing has deeply affected those who knew him.