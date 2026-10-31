Mangaluru court grants bail to Cyprian Pinto with ₹1L bond
India
A Mangaluru court has granted bail to 65-year-old priest Cyprian Pinto, who was accused of sexually assaulting five boys.
Judge Maanu K.S. set strict conditions: Pinto must execute a personal bond for ₹1 lakh with one surety for the like sum, show up for all hearings, and avoid any contact with victims or witnesses.
Cyprian Pinto arrested after minor's complaint
Pinto, who worked at St. Vincent Ferrar Church, was arrested on October 18 after a 14-year-old reported inappropriate behavior dating back to June 2026.
The complaint also mentioned four other minors.
The court made it clear: if Pinto breaks any bail rules or leaves the country without notice, his bail could be canceled.