Mangaluru priest Siprian Pinto arrested over alleged sexual assault
India
A priest from St. Vincent Ferrar Church in Mangaluru, Siprian Pinto, was arrested on October 18 after being accused of sexually assaulting five 14-year-old boys.
Police picked him up at a relative's house, and he's now being questioned before his court appearance.
Pinto faces child protection charges
The case started when one boy reported that the priest gave him a chocolate and made inappropriate advances during church visits.
Four friends then shared similar experiences.
The victim and his parents brought their concerns to the Mangaluru Bishop, who helped them take legal steps.
Pinto now faces charges under child protection laws for sexual harassment and aggravated sexual assault.