Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal go lawyer-free in liquor case
India
Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal have chosen to go lawyer-free in their ongoing liquor policy scam case.
Sisodia wrote to the judge on April 28, 2026, saying he's following Satyagraha, just like Kejriwal did earlier, because they both feel the trial isn't fair.
Sisodia, Kejriwal allege judge's RSS ties
Both leaders say they're uncomfortable taking part in proceedings they see as biased.
They've pointed out connections between the judge and groups linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), plus her children's roles on panels of advocates assigned cases by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.