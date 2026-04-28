Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal go lawyer-free in liquor case India Apr 28, 2026

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal have chosen to go lawyer-free in their ongoing liquor policy scam case.

Sisodia wrote to the judge on April 28, 2026, saying he's following Satyagraha, just like Kejriwal did earlier, because they both feel the trial isn't fair.