Manoj Muntashir backs students but rejects Jantar Mantar NEET protest
India
Lyricist Manoj Muntashir called out some NEET protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saying he supports students' demands but can't back the protest because of disagreements with its leaders.
He claimed a few protesters had previously raised anti-India slogans and questioned Kashmir's status, which made him uncomfortable supporting the movement.
Manoj Muntashir seeks NEET leak accountability
While Muntashir pushed for accountability in the NEET leak, saying even one student harmed is too many, his comments stirred up reactions on X.
Meanwhile, Bollywood stars like Sonu Sood and Dia Mirza are standing with students, demanding fair exams and more transparency.
The whole controversy has kicked off a bigger conversation about student rights and trust in national exams.