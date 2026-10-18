Mary Poonen Lukose India's 1st woman surgeon general shaped Kerala
India
Mary Poonen Lukose broke barriers as India's first woman surgeon general back in 1938.
Born in Kerala and armed with an MBBS from London, she came home to lead big changes in health care, helping shape what we now call the "Kerala model," known for its strong focus on primary care and public health.
Lukose earned Padma Shri in 1975
Lukose wasn't just about medicine: she pushed for better childbirth practices, started midwifery training, and set up key medical centers like a TB sanatorium and the X-Ray and Radium Institute.
She also stood up for women's rights as Travancore's first woman legislator.
Her work earned her the Padma Shri in 1975, making her a true trailblazer for both healthcare and women's empowerment in India.