Mary Poonen Lukose India's 1st woman surgeon general shaped Kerala

Lukose wasn't just about medicine: she pushed for better childbirth practices, started midwifery training, and set up key medical centers like a TB sanatorium and the X-Ray and Radium Institute.

She also stood up for women's rights as Travancore's first woman legislator.

Her work earned her the Padma Shri in 1975, making her a true trailblazer for both healthcare and women's empowerment in India.