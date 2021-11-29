Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi says he may be kidnapped again

Mehul Choksi said he might be taken to Guyana in a bid to extradite him to India.

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has expressed fears that he may be kidnapped again in an "unlawful and illegal manner" and be extradited to India. Speaking exclusively with ANI, Choksi said he might be "coerced and kidnapped once again, and taken to Guyana, where there is a strong Indian presence." He said he is currently confined to his home in Antigua.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Choksi is wanted in India in connection with defrauding the Punjab National Bank for over Rs. 13,500 crore through fraudulent transactions. Earlier this year, Choksi had alleged that he was kidnapped from Antigua and taken to Dominica, where he was arrested by the police. Choksi has alleged that he was abducted by two agents of India's intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

Statement

Consumed by constant fear: Choksi

Choksi said his health condition is "poor" and he cannot move out of his house in Antigua. He said is unable to step outdoors despite recommendations by his doctors. "I am seeking help for the disastrous state of my mental health as I am consumed by constant fear, numbed by the shock of my experiences in the past few months," he said.

Statement

Choksi recalls his 'traumatizing' experience

Choksi recalled his "traumatizing" experience with "Indian captors," saying that that had led to an "irreversible degradation" of his health. Choksi was referring to his "abduction" in May, which allegedly involved R&AW agents. He further said that he wants to avoid the "limelight" at all costs as his poor health does not allow him to "go and do anything."

Legal

Justice will prevail: Choksi

Choksi said he has "full faith" in the legal system and "justice will prevail." He said he is confident that he will "emerge victorious" because he is an Antiguan citizen who was "kidnapped." His lawyers are fighting cases in both Antigua and Dominica, he said. The lengths "certain governments" are willing to go to secure his custody is a "matter of record," he added.

Background

Choksi was arrested in Dominica

Choksi initially went missing from Antigua on May 23. He was then arrested in Dominica for alleged illegal entry. At that time, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne had said that Choksi was looking to sneak a romantic getaway with his rumored girlfriend. However, a Dominican court in July granted bail to Choksi on medical grounds, allowing him to travel to Antigua for treatment.