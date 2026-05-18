Mercury to rise 5°C amid North India heatwave: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave warning for North India with temperatures expected to touch 45°C. The mercury is likely to rise by 3-5°C in several parts of Northwest India, including Delhi. Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana are likely to be the worst affected by this intense heatwave.

Weather warnings Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected in 17 states The IMD has also issued multiple alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across 17 states from May 18. Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to receive moderate rainfall with chances of hailstorms and gusty winds. The northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura will also witness similar weather conditions on the same day.

Storm warnings Severe thunderstorms expected in Jharkhand Severe thunderstorms are expected in Jharkhand on May 19 and 20. Light to moderate rain and strong winds are also likely over Jammu and Kashmir during the same period. The IMD has warned of very heavy rainfall and strong winds over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 18. Wind speeds during these storms may reach up to 60km/h.

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Regional impact Heatwave conditions likely in parts of UP Parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness heatwave conditions in the next 24 hours. Cities like Prayagraj, Ghazipur, Orai, and Agra may see above-normal daytime temperatures. Lucknow is likely to record a maximum temperature of 43°C during the day with a minimum around 29°C. Dry weather is expected over most parts of Rajasthan from May 18-22, with daytime temperatures increasing by 2-3°C.

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