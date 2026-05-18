Mercury to rise 5°C amid North India heatwave: IMD
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave warning for North India with temperatures expected to touch 45°C. The mercury is likely to rise by 3-5°C in several parts of Northwest India, including Delhi. Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana are likely to be the worst affected by this intense heatwave.
Weather warnings
Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected in 17 states
The IMD has also issued multiple alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across 17 states from May 18. Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to receive moderate rainfall with chances of hailstorms and gusty winds. The northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura will also witness similar weather conditions on the same day.
Storm warnings
Severe thunderstorms expected in Jharkhand
Severe thunderstorms are expected in Jharkhand on May 19 and 20. Light to moderate rain and strong winds are also likely over Jammu and Kashmir during the same period. The IMD has warned of very heavy rainfall and strong winds over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 18. Wind speeds during these storms may reach up to 60km/h.
Regional impact
Heatwave conditions likely in parts of UP
Parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness heatwave conditions in the next 24 hours. Cities like Prayagraj, Ghazipur, Orai, and Agra may see above-normal daytime temperatures. Lucknow is likely to record a maximum temperature of 43°C during the day with a minimum around 29°C. Dry weather is expected over most parts of Rajasthan from May 18-22, with daytime temperatures increasing by 2-3°C.
Rain alerts
Orange alert issued for 2 districts in Kerala
Tamil Nadu is expected to receive heavy rainfall till May 22 in five districts. The IMD has issued heavy rain alerts for Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris on May 18. Wind speeds may reach 40km/h during this period. In Kerala, an Orange Alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha due to continuing heavy rainfall.