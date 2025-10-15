Maharashtra: Minor girl sexually assaulted at gurukul, head arrested
What's the story
Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj, the head of Warkari Gurukul in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor female student. The victim had joined the Gurukul for spiritual education on June 12. However, she alleged that after eight days, Kokare started assaulting her. "Whenever I was alone in the room, he would walk in, punch me, and touch my chest," she said.
Threats issued
Teacher threatened victim against speaking out
The victim also alleged that Pritesh Prabhakar Kadam, a teacher at the Gurukul, threatened her against speaking out. She claimed Kadam warned her that Kokare's contacts could implicate her father and kill her and her brother. "I was told I would be barred from pursuing my education," she said. The victim eventually confided in her father about the ordeal on Monday, leading to a police complaint.
Legal action
More girls may have been assaulted: MLA
A case has been registered under sections 12 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The charges include sexual harassment and abetment of a sexual offense against a child. Both Kokare and Kadam have been arrested and are currently in two-day police custody. Bhaskar Jadhav, an MLA from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, suspects more girls may have been assaulted at the Gurukul.