Maharashtra: Minor girl sexually assaulted at gurukul, head arrested

By Snehil Singh 11:04 am Oct 15, 202511:04 am

What's the story

Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj, the head of Warkari Gurukul in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor female student. The victim had joined the Gurukul for spiritual education on June 12. However, she alleged that after eight days, Kokare started assaulting her. "Whenever I was alone in the room, he would walk in, punch me, and touch my chest," she said.