Misty Delhi morning after record rain as AQI touches 95
India
Delhi started Saturday with a misty, foggy morning after a day after record-breaking rain.
The downpour cleaned up the skies but also bumped up the air quality index (AQI) from 60 to 95, still in the satisfactory range, so nothing too alarming yet.
Cyclone Arnab mixes with western disturbance
PM2.5 was still the main pollutant, but it showed up at fewer spots than before.
The rain also brought a big drop in visibility, down to just 500 meters at Safdarjung and 800 meters at Palam, and made temperatures tumble to their lowest October high since 1951.
All this wild weather is thanks to Cyclone Arnab mixing things up with a western disturbance.