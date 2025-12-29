Mob attacks Bajrang Dal worker in Navi Mumbai over Christmas post
Around Christmas, a group of about 20-30 people stormed into Bajrang Dal worker Arjun Singh's mobile shop in Navi Mumbai and assaulted him.
The attack was reportedly sparked by Singh's social media post that said, "If anyone wishes me Merry Christmas, I will drive nails into your body."
The whole incident was caught on CCTV.
What the footage shows and what happens next
CCTV footage reveals a few men entering first to talk about a mobile issue, followed by the larger group who beat Singh with whatever they could find—shoes, sticks, even buckets.
Police have registered a case using the video evidence and are working to identify everyone involved.
They've clarified this assault isn't connected to any recent Bajrang Dal protests elsewhere and say they are investigating and working to identify the attackers.