Supreme Court puts brakes on Kuldeep Sengar's bail in Unnao rape case

What's the background and what happens now?

Back in 2017, Sengar raped a teenager who had approached him for a job. Other individuals later abducted and gang-raped her; her father died after being beaten by Sengar's brother.

Sengar was sentenced to life for rape and got another 10 years for culpable homicide. He's also barred from contesting UP elections in 2027.

With the CBI calling the earlier bail order "perverse," Sengar must respond within four weeks—so his legal troubles are far from over.