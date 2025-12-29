Supreme Court puts brakes on Kuldeep Sengar's bail in Unnao rape case
Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted for the 2017 rape of a 16-year-old girl in Unnao, won't be walking out just yet.
The Supreme Court has paused the Delhi High Court's order that granted him conditional bail and suspended his life sentence, questioning the logic behind calling Sengar not a "public servant" under POCSO law.
What's the background and what happens now?
Back in 2017, Sengar raped a teenager who had approached him for a job. Other individuals later abducted and gang-raped her; her father died after being beaten by Sengar's brother.
Sengar was sentenced to life for rape and got another 10 years for culpable homicide. He's also barred from contesting UP elections in 2027.
With the CBI calling the earlier bail order "perverse," Sengar must respond within four weeks—so his legal troubles are far from over.