Morcha says Bhagwant Mann promised AG will seek Hawara transfer
India
Jagtar Singh Hawara might be a step closer to release.
After a recent meeting, a Sikh morcha group says Bhagwant Mann promised that the state's advocate general will push for Hawara's transfer to a Punjab jail at the Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday.
The group left feeling hopeful, calling their conversation with Mann "positive atmosphere" and suggesting things could move forward soon.
SC hearing focuses on Hawara transfer
The Supreme Court hearing will focus on Hawara's transfer, not parole, and the Morcha is keeping an eye on both issues.
Other cases were discussed too, including those of Paramjit Singh Bheora and Balwant Singh Rajoana.