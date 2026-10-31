MS Swaminathan Research Foundation warns El Nino threatens Wayanad communities
El Nino is on the horizon, and experts say it could bring a tough time for Wayanad: think lower crop yields, water shortages, more animal diseases, and even a spike in illnesses like dengue.
There is also concern about forest fires and wildlife wandering into towns as the weather gets unpredictable.
These warnings came up at a recent workshop led by the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation.
Puthoorvayal workshop focuses on One Health
At the workshop in Puthoorvayal, more than 80 people from across the district, including farmers, dairy workers, frontline health workers and experts in agriculture, meteorology, veterinary sciences, public health and forestry, teamed up to brainstorm ways to handle these challenges together.
They focused on a "One Health" approach (basically connecting plant, animal, and human well-being) and shared insights and brainstormed possible pathways for adaptation and mitigation to help protect local communities if El Nino hits hard.