Mumbai AOC opposes moving international flights to Navi Mumbai airport
Mumbai's Airline Operators Committee (AOC), representing 47 airlines, isn't on board with the plan to move international flights to the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport.
They want Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to stick to official slot allocation rules before making any changes, especially since MIAL wants airlines' feedback by October 21 for the 2027 summer schedule.
Airlines seek talks, slot cuts delayed
The AOC says there needs to be a transparent group discussion (not just one-on-one talks) before any big decisions are made.
Because of airline pushback, plans to cut one-third of international flight slots this October are now delayed and will be reviewed for next summer instead.
Airlines are also asking for serious talks about upgrading Terminal 1 and want detailed data on how the airport is being used before agreeing to future changes.